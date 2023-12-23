New Title: Victory for Homeowners as Squatters Relinquish Longtime Residence

Moving trucks were recently seen at a property on Friendly Lane in Jericho, Long Island, signalizing a significant development in a prolonged legal battle between homeowners and alleged squatters. The four-bedroom, two-bath, 1,536-square-foot house had been occupied by Barry and Barbara Pollack, who had not paid their mortgage for over a decade.

After reports of the Pollacks’ “abuse” of the court system were exposed by The Post, the homeowners, Bobby Chawla and his family, anxiously awaited the resolution of their predicament. However, just days after the news broke, it appears that the Pollacks have finally moved out, leaving the property seemingly vacant.

For Chawla, this turn of events feels like a “Christmas Miracle,” providing a sense of relief after years of legal strife. The Chawla family purchased the home 22 months ago in a bank auction but had been unable to take possession due to the Pollacks’ refusal to vacate.

The Pollacks’ journey began in 1990 when they bought the house for $255,000. Financial troubles eventually led to foreclosure proceedings in 2008, sparking a legal battle that lasted for 17 years and involved three different courts. The couple resorted to filing repeated bankruptcies, which were deemed by the court to be “skeleton” and “frivolous.”

Despite attempts by movers hired by the Chawlas to evict the Pollacks, their filing for bankruptcy consistently delayed the process. In the midst of these events, a video surfaced showing Barry Pollack making racially insensitive remarks towards the Chawla family, who are of Indian descent.

Nevertheless, the Chawlas persevered in their pursuit of justice, and on Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge barred the Pollacks from making any further filings. While this was a significant victory, the Chawlas still await official approval from the court before they can fully move into their long-awaited home.

The outcome of this case highlights the perseverance and resilience of homeowners caught in a legal battle with alleged squatters. It also emphasizes the importance of a swift and fair judicial system to protect property rights and uphold justice.

