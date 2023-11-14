The Shakeup in Chinese Defence Leadership

In a surprising turn of events, China has recently ousted Li Shangfu, its defence minister, from his post. This decision comes two months after he mysteriously disappeared from public life, leaving many to speculate on the reasons for his removal. Despite the lack of explanation, it has been confirmed that he will not be replaced immediately.

This dismissal comes on the heels of other high-profile removals within the Chinese military establishment. Previously, Qin Gang, who held the position of foreign minister, was also removed in July. Both Mr. Qin and Mr. Li were further removed from their positions in the State Council, the country’s ministry. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislators, approved the removal of both individuals, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

China finds itself without a defence minister just as it is set to welcome foreign defence officials to Beijing this week. The absence of such a crucial leadership role raises questions about how China will handle this important event.

While no official statement has been made regarding the reason for Li Shangfu’s removal, reports suggest that he is under investigation for possible corruption linked to equipment procurement and development. This is significant considering his background as an aerospace engineer and his experience in satellite and rocket launch centers. The US government even sanctioned Li in 2018 due to China’s purchase of Russian combat aircraft and arms. These sanctions were perhaps a point of contention for Li, as he refused to meet his US counterpart at a defense summit earlier this year.

Li Shangfu’s close relationship with President Xi Jinping is widely known, much like that of Qin Gang, who has also been stripped of his last government title. Qin, who served as China’s foreign minister, was unexpectedly removed from his position after only seven months. The reasons for his removal remain undisclosed, but speculations arise from reports insinuating an extramarital affair during his tenure as ambassador to the United States.

The changes in leadership do not stop there. Two leaders of a prestigious unit responsible for managing China’s nuclear arsenal were also replaced. General Li Yuchao, who led the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force unit, and his deputy had been absent for months before their dismissals were officially announced. This sparked rumors of a broader purge within the Chinese military.

As China navigates these changes, the implications for its domestic and international policies remain uncertain. The appointment of new leaders in key military positions will undoubtedly shape the country’s defense strategy moving forward.

