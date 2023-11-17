A Commemoration of Li Keqiang’s Legacy in China

Despite initial efforts to limit public mourning, the state funeral of former premier Li Keqiang in China attracted a significant gathering of people. The funeral home, where Li was laid to rest, was surrounded by both plainclothes and uniformed police who protected the venue and encouraged the crowd to disperse. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were in attendance, accompanied by six other members of the Politburo standing committee. Former President Hu Jintao also sent a wreath to convey his condolences.

In an attempt to manage public sentiments, the Chinese government has strictly controlled public tributes for Li, in order to prevent any potential social unrest. However, in Li’s hometown of Hefei in Anhui province, hundreds of mourners defied the restrictions and laid flowers to pay their respects to their esteemed compatriot. Social media platform Weibo, while censoring excessive expressions of grief, replaced the like button with a symbol of mourning, a chrysanthemum flower. Trending topics on Weibo centered around Li’s life and funeral, reflecting the public’s interest and desire to commemorate the former premier.

The Chinese government’s apprehension regarding public displays of grief stems from historical instances where mourning rituals evolved into large-scale protests. The deaths of former premier Zhou Enlai in 1976 and CCP general secretary Hu Yaobang in 1989 both triggered widespread demonstrations. More recently, the untimely demise of Covid whistleblower Li Wenliang in 2020 and a tragic apartment fire in Xinjiang in 2022 led to public expressions of sorrow and even protests, emphasizing the potential for grief to morph into larger movements.

To honor Li Keqiang’s memory, flags were lowered to half-mast in Tiananmen Square, government and party offices across China, and Chinese embassies and consulates worldwide. This gesture of mourning symbolizes the respect and admiration for Li’s contributions during his tenure. Li, who passed away at the age of 68 from a heart attack, played a crucial role in guiding China’s economy for a decade. Despite facing numerous challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, he was considered an advocate for private enterprise and the free market. However, his influence diminished over time as President Xi Jinping consolidated power and tightened control over the economy and society.

Li’s departure from office in 2023, two years shy of the informal retirement age of 70, marked the end of an era. While he faced limitations in implementing his vision, his commitment to economic reform left a lasting impact. Li Keqiang’s legacy serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics within Chinese politics and the ever-changing landscape of power.

