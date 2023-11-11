The Legacy of Li Keqiang: A Pragmatic Leader in China’s Shifting Political Landscape

Following the recent news of the passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the global community mourns the loss of a man who played a significant role in China’s political landscape. Li, who succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 68, was widely recognized as the second most powerful figure in the ruling Chinese Communist Party until his retirement last year.

Having risen through the party ranks, Li’s ascent to power was remarkable considering his lack of a traditional power base. At one point, he was even considered a potential candidate for the top role of president. As a trained economist, Li initially assumed responsibility for China’s economy. However, analysts observed a gradual sidelining of his influence as President Xi Jinping consolidated power.

During his final term, Li found himself in a unique position as the sole incumbent top official who did not align with President Xi’s loyalist group. This divergence was highlighted when Xi tapped Li on the shoulder in a friendly gesture, symbolizing a farewell of sorts. The incident demonstrated the shifting dynamics within the Chinese leadership.

Li will be remembered for his pragmatic approach to economic policies, particularly his emphasis on reducing the wealth gap and providing affordable housing. His strong economic track record garnered recognition and respect. However, the end of his tenure was marked by the challenges posed by the zero-Covid crisis in China.

In the face of mounting pressure, Li expressed concerns about the impact of strict restrictions on the economy. He urged officials to strike a balance between protecting public health and ensuring economic growth. Li even made public appearances without a mask, advocating for a shift in China’s approach to managing the pandemic. However, when it came to a choice between his economic priorities and President Xi’s zero-Covid strategy, the latter prevailed.

The legacy Li leaves behind is one of a leader who sought to advance China’s interests and foster open dialogue with various stakeholders. Described as an enthusiastic and open-minded statesman, he engaged with people from all walks of life, striving to propel China forward.

As the world bids farewell to Li Keqiang, his passing reminds us of the complexities within China’s political landscape. The power struggles, shifting alliances, and policy priorities continue to shape the country’s trajectory under President Xi Jinping.

