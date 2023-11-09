The sudden passing of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has left a void in the political landscape of China. Li, who became premier in 2013 and served two five-year terms, was a trusted ally of President Xi Jinping and played a critical role in navigating China through various challenges.

While Li was known for his unwavering support of Xi and his commitment to building a clean party and fighting corruption, his legacy extends far beyond his political alliances. Li’s contribution to China’s economy was significant, earning him the reputation as a charismatic truth-teller and a popular premier among the Chinese people.

As the first Chinese premier with a bachelor’s degree in law and a doctoral degree in economics, Li implemented pragmatic economic policies that came to be known as “Likonomics.” His approach focused on deleveraging, structural reform, and restrained stimulus, aiming to address the economic imbalances caused by the global financial crisis. Li’s market-oriented reforms played a crucial role in China’s economic growth and helped the country approach the threshold of a high-income nation.

Li’s dedication to economic reforms and opening-up was unwavering. Throughout his tenure, he advocated for China’s opening-up policy and emphasized the importance of international cooperation. Fluent in English, Li actively represented China at international events and fostered strong relationships with European leaders, such as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Li’s sudden death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences from both within and outside China. Political heavyweights in Hong Kong praised Li for his support in strengthening the city’s economic integration with mainland China and its status as an international financial hub. European embassies in China sent their condolences, highlighting Li’s influential role in shaping bilateral ties.

As we reflect on Li Keqiang’s legacy, we remember a leader who made significant contributions to China’s economic development and played a key role in navigating the country through challenging times. His sudden passing serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of life and the impact one individual can have on a nation. Li will be remembered for his dedication, charisma, and unwavering commitment to China’s growth and stability.