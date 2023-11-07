Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Passes Away: A Legacy of Marginalization

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has passed away at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack in Shanghai. Once seen as a potential future leader, Li was overshadowed by President Xi Jinping, who consolidated his power in recent years. In his final term as premier, Li was an outlier among Mr. Xi’s loyalists, making him unable to exert significant influence.

Li Keqiang came from humble beginnings, born into a modest family in eastern China’s Anhui province. He climbed the ladder of political success, becoming the youngest provincial governor in China and eventually securing a position in the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s central leadership. There were speculations of him being groomed as the successor to former leader Hu Jintao, as Li was widely regarded as Mr. Hu’s protégé.

Li was known for his pragmatic approach to economic policies. He focused on reducing the wealth gap and providing affordable housing, aiming to address China’s economic challenges head-on. His economic ideology, termed “Likonomics,” aimed to decrease China’s reliance on debt-fueled growth and promote sustainable development. However, Li’s influence waned over time as President Xi’s economic thoughts took center stage within the party.

During the peak of China’s zero-Covid crisis, Li faced a challenging dilemma. He emphasized the need to protect the economy, urging officials to balance growth with pandemic restrictions. However, when it came down to a choice between protecting the economy or maintaining strict Covid measures, the party cadres aligned with President Xi’s zero-Covid approach.

Li Keqiang’s passing has garnered significant mourning on Chinese social media, with many expressing shock and grief. The loss of this marginalized political figure has left a void in the hearts of those who admired his intellect and dedication to the nation. While Li may have been sidelined during his tenure, his legacy endures as a reminder of the complexities of power dynamics within the Chinese Communist Party.

As China moves forward, it remains to be seen how the political landscape will evolve without Li Keqiang’s presence. President Xi Jinping’s firm hold on power continues to reshape the country’s leadership, ushering in a new era that may further cement his dominance. The passing of Li Keqiang marks an important chapter in Chinese political history, leaving behind a legacy of a premier marginalized by power struggles within the party.