Li Keqiang: An Omitted Legacy and the Unfulfilled Promise of Reform

Former Premier Li Keqiang, a prominent figure in China’s political landscape, passed away at the age of 68 due to a heart attack. Li, who held the position of China’s No. 2 leader from 2013-2023, was known for advocating for private business and promoting economic reforms. However, his influence waned as President Xi Jinping consolidated power and tightened control over the country’s economy and society.

While Li was initially considered a potential successor to Hu Jintao as Communist Party leader in 2013, the reins of power were ultimately passed to Xi. Under Xi’s leadership, decision-making authority became increasingly centralized, leaving Li and other members of the ruling Standing Committee with limited influence. Despite his position as the top economic official, Li’s efforts to improve conditions for entrepreneurs and promote market-oriented reforms were overshadowed by the government’s reinforcement of state-controlled industries and strict regulations on tech and other sectors.

Li’s legacy became further marginalized when he was dropped from the Standing Committee in 2022, despite being two years away from the unofficial retirement age of 70. This coincided with Xi’s self-appointment for a third five-year term as party leader, breaking with the tradition of his predecessors stepping down after ten years. With the appointment of loyalists to key party positions, consensus-oriented leadership appeared to be replaced with Xi’s possible consolidation of power for life.

Li Keqiang’s tenure as premier began in 2013, amidst warnings that China’s previous sources of economic growth were diminishing. He recognized the need to shift towards domestic consumption and service industries, calling for increased openness in state-dominated sectors and greater support for entrepreneurs. However, his efforts were hindered by a lack of follow-through from the ruling party, which continued to prioritize state-owned banks and companies. The subsequent rise in debt, along with a tightening of controls on real estate lending in 2020, contributed to a significant decline in economic growth.

Throughout his political career, Li was also plagued by a series of tragic events, earning him the nickname “Three Fires Li.” He faced criticism for his handling of fatal fires in Henan province and was faced with other environmental disasters during his term. Additionally, Li oversaw China’s response to COVID-19, implementing unprecedented controls and restrictions that impacted international travel and major cities.

While Li Keqiang was seen as a potential champion of market-oriented reforms, the circumstances of his time in office limited his ability to enact significant change. Despite his best intentions, his legacy will be marked by unfulfilled promises and an economy that continued to rely heavily on state control. As China moves forward, the question remains as to who will champion the cause of reform and address the challenges that Li was unable to fully overcome.