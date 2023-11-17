Emerging Threats to LGBTQ+ Community in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — LGBTQ+ individuals in Ethiopia are facing an alarming surge in online harassment and physical attacks, with much of the blame placed on the popular social media platform TikTok. The LGBTQ+ community in the country alleges that TikTok has failed to remove posts that incite violence against homosexual and transgender people, perpetuating a dangerous environment filled with calls for whipping, stabbing, and even killing.

Ethiopia, a country with a population of close to 120 million, is divided between Christianity and Islam and has traditionally held conservative values. Homosexual acts are punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison, and LGBTQ+ individuals in the country have long experienced abuse and discrimination. However, activists argue that the current level of hostility represents an alarming escalation.

Bahiru Shewaye, co-founder of the local LGBTQ+ support group House of Guramayle, expressed concern about the use of TikTok to incite violence. While several videos have been reported to TikTok, action has yet to be taken, leaving the LGBTQ+ community feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

The videos reviewed by the Associated Press blatantly violated TikTok’s community guidelines by promoting violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In one video, a well-known evangelical Christian pastor calls for the public whipping of gay individuals in a bid to discourage tourism to Ethiopia. Another video features a TikTok user advocating for the stabbing of gay men. In a third video, a young man encourages the killing of LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasizing his point with a stomping gesture.

These disturbing videos, primarily in Amharic, the country’s main language, are leading to an overwhelming sense of fear within the LGBTQ+ community. Many have fled the country in recent weeks due to the surge of abusive content. Nonbinary individuals, specifically, have shared their experiences of fleeing to neighboring countries like Kenya after being physically attacked in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

One student in Addis Ababa revealed that they had been outed twice on TikTok, resulting in severe consequences. Following the first outing, the student was viciously beaten by classmates at a restaurant, leaving them with a fractured cheek. The second outing video garnered over 275,000 views and included threatening comments calling for violence against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Criticism has also been directed towards Ethiopian public institutions for exacerbating discrimination. The Addis Ababa tourism bureau issued a statement on Facebook instructing hotels to prohibit “homosexual activities” and warned of consequences for non-compliance. Furthermore, the city’s police department established a hotline to report any “illegal activities” that deviate from the law and social values, further marginalizing the LGBTQ+ community.

The impact of online hate and harassment on offline violence has long been a concern for LGBTQ+ advocates. Sadly, major social media platforms like TikTok have consistently failed to protect LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and harassment, particularly those who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, as highlighted by the Social Media Safety Index by GLAAD.

The LGBTQ+ community in Ethiopia deserves a safe and inclusive environment that respects their rights and dignity. Urgent action is needed to address the growing threats and ensure the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

