French Frigate Attacked by Lethal Drones in Red Sea

A French guided-missile frigate operating in the Red Sea was targeted by two lethal drones launched from Yemen, as confirmed by officials in Paris. The French Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, informed the French Senate about the incident. The attack occurred over the weekend when the French frigate FS Languedoc (653) was on patrol, under the authority of the Admiral for the Indian Ocean.

The French ship successfully intercepted and destroyed the two drones using Aster 15 guided missiles. This defensive action effectively protected the vessel and its crew from harm. This incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, who have been launching attacks on ships in the Red Sea, claiming that these vessels are connected to Israel.

With the increasing attacks, concerns have been raised about the safety of maritime trade in the region. Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi has stated that Israel is considering measures to safeguard its interests in merchant shipping. The international community, including the United States, is also working to address these security challenges and protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

While the specific details of the joint maritime task force and the international arrangements are yet to be finalized, efforts are underway to deter the Houthi threats. The Combined Maritime Forces, consisting of 39 partner nations and headquartered in Bahrain, is working to strengthen its capabilities in the region. The focus is on ensuring that sufficient military assets are in place to safeguard maritime trade and protect the global economy.

The attacks on commercial ships by the Houthi forces have prompted a need for increased security measures in the Red Sea. The expansion of Red Sea security aims to counter the growing threat posed by Houthi-launched drones and missiles. It is important to note that while US warships have intercepted these weapons, they were not the intended targets. The primary focus of Houthi attacks appears to be commercial vessels transiting through the Red Sea.

