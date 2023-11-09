Improving Disaster Preparedness in Northern China

A recent heavy rainfall event in Beijing highlighted the need for improved disaster preparedness in northern China. According to the China Meteorological Administration, data from over 100 automatic meteorological stations in the city were interrupted during the rainfall event due to power outages or station problems. To determine precipitation levels, satellite information and radar detection had to be utilized instead.

This rainfall event, described by climatologist Shao Sun as the most intense experienced in northern China since 1964, was caused by the combined impact of Typhoon Doksuri, a subtropical high, and the Taihang and Yanshan mountain ranges. Typhoon Khanun also contributed by transporting large amounts of moisture to northern China. Sun noted that the number of heavy rainfall events has been increasing in this region since the start of the 21st century.

Experts stress the importance of improving forecasts, warning systems, and disaster prevention and mitigation capacity in meteorological and hydrological departments. Zhang Jianyun, former head of the Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute, highlighted the need to strengthen hydrological monitoring and warning systems, especially in rural areas.

Further research indicates that high-altitude regions, such as northern China, are more likely to experience extreme rainfall events due to global warming. The anticipated increase in extreme precipitation intensity poses a significant challenge to cities in this region with deficient drainage systems, limited river networks, and inadequate urban green space planning.

To address these issues, experts recommend enhancing integrated management of early warning and response, improving disaster prevention measures, and strengthening the capacity of cities to mitigate the impact of disasters. Furthermore, ongoing research and efforts to understand the mechanism of extreme rainstorms and improve the accuracy of weather forecasts are crucial.

With northern China currently experiencing a period of increased heavy rainfall and a rise in flood occurrences, proactive measures are necessary to protect vulnerable communities and enhance overall disaster preparedness in the region.