New Title: The Calculated Tactics of Vladimir Putin: Unraveling the Web of Revenge

When Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, tragically perished in a plane crash, the world immediately recognized the familiar hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin. CIA director Bill Burns’ earlier prediction that Prigozhin would face retribution for his short-lived mutiny against the Russian military had come to pass. It is well known that Putin is a master of payback, and nobody is safe when they cross his path.

Putin’s reign over Russia can be likened to that of a crime family’s godfather, where acts of violence, mysterious illnesses, and suspicious suicides have become commonplace, with the U.S. counting over two dozen such incidents. The case of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who defected to England, serves as a striking example. In 2006, Litvinenko died after consuming tea contaminated with a radioactive substance called polonium. It took ten years to uncover the truth, revealing the involvement of Russian intelligence agents.

Not long after, in 2018, Sergei Skripal, another defector, and his daughter narrowly escaped death after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent while sitting on a park bench. Once again, the trail led back to Moscow. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the incident, stating, “It is now clear that Mr. Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.”

In an illuminating conversation with Leon Panetta, former director of the CIA and secretary of defense in the Obama administration, the question arose: What does it take to find oneself on Putin’s hit list? Panetta provided a chilling response, emphasizing Putin’s ruthless nature. “If you cross Putin, the likelihood is you’re going to die. One way or another, he ultimately takes care of the problem, whether it’s an open window or whether it’s poisonings or whether it’s some kind of a gunshot in the middle of the night.”

The case of Alexei Navalny, one of Putin’s most outspoken critics, is particularly alarming. Navalny survived a poisoning attempt using the same nerve agent employed by Putin’s spies in England, only to find himself imprisoned later. When asked if Putin cares about being suspected, Panetta suggested that the Russian leader may even take pride in his ability to instill fear and uncertainty. “In some ways, I think deep down he takes pride in the fact that people know that he’s going to get back at them.”

Panetta’s insight unravels Putin’s calculated tactics. The perfect crime, in Putin’s view, is one where the perpetrator is known, but justice cannot be delivered. This sinister approach serves to solidify Putin’s absolute control over Russia and reverberates throughout the world. It is a chilling reminder that challenging Putin’s authority comes with immense risks.

Sources:

– [Independent.co.uk](https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/vladimir-putin-killing-people-russia-crime-victims-activists-a8435371.html)

– [CNN.com](https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/30/europe/putin-russia-forever-scli-intl/index.html)