Investigation Finds Mechanical Failure to Blame for Leicester City Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crash outside Leicester City’s stadium in 2018 that claimed the lives of five people, including the club’s chairman, was caused by a sequence of mechanical failures, according to the final report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). The pilot, Eric Swaffer, made a chilling statement before the crash, saying, “I’ve no idea what’s going on” as the helicopter spun out of control.

The investigation determined that a seized tail rotor bearing was the primary cause of the crash, resulting in the catastrophic failure of the helicopter’s control system. The AAIB concluded that Mr. Swaffer did what he could to control the aircraft but was unable to prevent the sharp right turn that led to the crash. The impact of the crash itself did not immediately claim the lives of the passengers; rather, it was a significant fuel leak that caused a fatal fire to break out.

The report also highlighted shortcomings in maintenance regulations, stating that worn bearings like the one responsible for the crash are only required to be examined after 400 hours of use, but the helicopter had only flown for 331 hours. The AAIB recommended that maintenance checks include a review of the condition of used bearings against their original design.

Drone involvement and pilot error were ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, and the AAIB has made safety recommendations to the European Aviation Safety Agency to address regulatory weaknesses in certifying large helicopters.

The tragic events of that fateful night in 2018 left an indelible mark on the Leicester City family and prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes. The club’s chief executive, Susan Whelan, commended the AAIB’s thorough investigation and expressed hope that it would contribute to enhancing aviation standards and safety.

The Leicester City helicopter crash serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of stringent maintenance procedures and regulatory oversight in ensuring the safety of aviation operations.