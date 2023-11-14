Leftist Candidate Leading in Ecuador’s Presidential Election Amidst Surge in Violence

In the midst of a surge in violence and political unrest, left-wing candidate Luisa Gonzalez is emerging as the front-runner in Ecuador’s presidential election. With nearly 80% of the votes counted, electoral officials report that Gonzalez has garnered 33% of the vote, putting her ahead of her closest rival, businessman Daniel Noboa, who has secured 24% of the vote. The top two candidates will now proceed to a run-off on 15 October.

The election has been overshadowed by the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio, an outspoken journalist, was a critic of corruption and had exposed links between organized crime and government officials. His untimely death has added an air of unpredictability to the election. However, despite the violence leading up to the vote, Sunday’s polling day itself remained peaceful, providing a sense of relief to the Ecuadorean people who have been plagued by political turmoil.

Gonzalez’s popularity stems in part from her close association with former leftist President Rafael Correa, who implemented social programs that significantly reduced poverty during his tenure. However, Correa’s legacy is also marred by corruption scandals that ultimately led to his exile in Belgium. This has created a deep divide among voters, with some seeking an end to Correa’s influence and supporting pro-business candidate Daniel Noboa.

Amidst this political climate, Ecuadoreans unanimously share a desire for peace and security, hoping for a calm and peaceful campaign leading up to the run-off election. The new president will assume office on 26 October and serve for the remaining 18 months of the current administration under President Guillermo Lasso.

FAQs:

Q: Who is currently leading in Ecuador’s presidential election?

A: Left-wing candidate Luisa Gonzalez is currently leading in Ecuador’s presidential election.

Q: Who is Gonzalez’s closest rival?

A: Businessman Daniel Noboa is the closest rival to Luisa Gonzalez.

Q: When will the run-off election take place?

A: The run-off election is scheduled to occur on 15 October.

Sources:

– Reuters: [https://www.reuters.com/](https://www.reuters.com/)

– BBC News: [https://www.bbc.com/news](https://www.bbc.com/news)