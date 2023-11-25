The development of the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region has caught the attention of military experts and analysts alike. What began as a covert operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has now become a full-fledged offensive against Russian occupation forces. This unexpected turn of events has left the Russian command stunned and scrambling for solutions.

The Ukrainian military, with its bridgeheads firmly established on the left bank, has managed to push the occupiers back several kilometers from the Dnipro River. Key areas such as Krynky, Poyma, Pishchanivka, Pidstepne, Oleshky, Nova Kakhovka, and Kozachi Lageri are now under intense scrutiny and heavy fighting continues in these regions. While the situation remains challenging, there is hope for a brighter future.

The impact of this development goes beyond the Kherson region. The expansion of Ukrainian footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River has put immense pressure on the Russian forces in Avdiivka and other front-line areas. Avdiivka, which was supposed to be handed over to the Russians as a New Year’s victory, has become a thorn in their side. The Russian occupiers have been forced to divert significant resources from other fronts to counter the Ukrainian offensive.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have proven their combat readiness and effectiveness, causing the Russian command to rethink their strategies. The depleted Russian military, lacking in full staffing and relying on inferior units, is struggling to encircle Avdiivka and achieve their objectives. Additional resources are desperately needed, but where can they come from?

The situation is equally challenging for the Russian forces in the south. The left bank is being crushed by the advancing Ukrainian Armed Forces, cutting off supply routes and posing a tangible threat to the occupiers’ physical control. The Russian command has hastily formed tactical groups to block the Ukrainian Defense Forces in key areas, but their efforts may be in vain.

The lack of quality resources is the Achilles heel of the Russian forces. Despite having over 400,000 occupants in the war zone, their capabilities are questionable. Mobilization seems to be the only solution to their resource impasse, but it remains a taboo topic in Russia, especially with upcoming elections. The pressure from Ukrainian forces and the desperate desire of the occupiers to take Avdiivka create immense tension within the Russian troops, with unpredictable consequences.

It is clear that the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River has significant implications for the overall dynamics of the combat zone. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are making bold moves and gaining ground, setting the stage for a potential turning point in the conflict. It is a testament to their resilience and determination.

