A New Perspective on Hurricane Lee and Margot’s Path

As Hurricane Lee makes its long-anticipated turn northward, it brings with it the potential for dangerous surf along the U.S. east coast. While Lee is expected to weaken as it heads north, its impact area has significantly widened, posing a threat to Bermuda and potentially reaching as far as Long Island and southern New England.

Lee, described as a “very large hurricane,” has hurricane-force winds extending up to 125 miles from its center and tropical-storm-force winds reaching up to 240 miles. This widening wind field has prompted the Bermuda Weather Service to issue a Tropical Storm Watch for the island. Lee’s outer bands may bring rainfall of 1 to 2 inches to Bermuda, and tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in Long Island and southern New England as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot is meandering northwestward, with its path expected to remain primarily northward by the end of the week. Margot, currently a Category 1 storm, has the potential to strengthen or weaken depending on its track. The uncertainty surrounding Margot’s evolution makes it difficult to predict its exact intensity and future path.

In addition to Lee and Margot, the Atlantic Basin is active with two tropical waves in the process of merging. This combined system is likely to develop into a tropical depression as it moves northwestward toward the central tropical Atlantic.

With the presence of these hurricanes and tropical depressions, it is crucial for coastal areas to be prepared for dangerous surf, rip currents, and deteriorating beach conditions. The National Hurricane Center warns of the potential for deadly rip currents along the southeastern coast of the U.S., and these conditions are expected to move northward along the coast and affect Atlantic Canada in the coming days.

As Hurricane Lee moves over cooler sea temperatures later in the week, along with encountering wind shear and dry air, it is expected to gradually weaken. The storm may dissipate to a tropical storm by Sunday morning, potentially making landfall in coastal Maine, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Overall, the 2023 hurricane season has seen the formation of four hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, including Lee, Don, Franklin, and Idalia. Lee is the third major hurricane of the season, defined as Category 3 or above. The next named storm in line is Nigel.

(Source: National Hurricane Center)