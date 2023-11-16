Hurricane Lee Strengthens as it Approaches New England, Uncertainty Looms

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hurricane Lee continues its charge over the Atlantic, now classified as a Category 3 storm, raising concerns about its potential impact on Massachusetts and the New England coast. While the storm’s projected path suggests it will move north of the Leeward Islands, forecasters predict that tropical storm-force winds will hammer the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend before heading towards the Bahamas and beginning its northwestward trajectory.

Earlier on Friday morning, Lee underwent rapid intensification, reaching Category 5 status, a classification that has not been seen since the devastating Ian in 2022. However, by Friday night’s update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee had weakened to a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. Despite this slight decrease in strength, experts anticipate the storm to regain major hurricane status in the following week.

The uncertainty lies in whether Hurricane Lee will deliver any local impacts to New England. Meteorologist A.J. Burnett of StormTeam 5 ponders the influence of a trough of low pressure that has been a topic of discussion over the past few days. Will this trough be strong enough to redirect Lee away from New England, or will it be too weak, allowing the storm to approach closer? Another question arises concerning the strength of high pressure in relation to the trough.

As we keep a watchful eye on Hurricane Lee, one thing seems certain – large swells generated by the storm will gradually move towards New England in the coming week. Burnett warns that seas could build up to 10 or even 20 feet offshore, presenting potential hazards for maritime activities.

