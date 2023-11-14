The Impact of Labor Disputes on Graduation in the UK

In a recent turn of events, universities across the United Kingdom are facing a labor dispute that has left thousands of students unable to graduate on time. The academic staff at approximately 140 universities have decided to boycott the marking of exam papers and coursework as part of their ongoing battle over pay and working conditions.

The ramifications of this industrial action have been far-reaching, with students like Hafsa Yusuf, an English literature major at Queen Mary University of London, feeling severely impacted. Yusuf had made extensive preparations for her graduation, including renting a graduation gown, booking photographers, and arranging tickets for her family. However, just two weeks before the ceremony, she received an email notifying her that she could not graduate due to the marking boycott.

This situation has not only caused disappointment and frustration for students but has also had financial consequences. Many students have family members traveling from abroad to attend their graduation, and they have already incurred expenses for flights and accommodations. The sudden disruption has left them in a state of uncertainty and devastation.

The labor dispute comes on the heels of a series of challenges that the class of 2023 has faced throughout their college experience. They commenced their studies in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Furthermore, they have experienced staff strikes as part of a larger movement for better pay amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

While the exact number of affected students remains unclear, the University and College Union estimates that tens of thousands of students will be unable to graduate this summer. This uncertainty extends to their future employment prospects and postgraduate study opportunities. International students face additional complications, as staying in the UK to seek employment requires a graduate visa, which can only be obtained after receiving their degree.

Despite the frustrations felt by students, it is important to note that their anger is not directed at their teachers but toward university leaders. Students like Saja Altamimi, who participated in her graduation ceremony without having received her final results, wore a sash emblazoned with the slogan “Settle the dispute” as a symbol of protest. Graduating students at other universities have also voiced their dissatisfaction by refusing to shake hands with university leaders or disrupting graduation ceremonies with chants demanding fair pay for workers.

The University and College Union argues that universities have ample financial resources to increase staff wages by 10% but have chosen not to negotiate. They claim that academic staff have been subject to declining wages in real terms and have endured insecure contracts. The marking boycott, although challenging for students, is seen as a necessary sacrifice to bring attention to these issues and improve working conditions.

On the other side of the dispute, the Universities and Colleges Employers Association states that there will be no pay increase for the upcoming academic year but is willing to negotiate on other matters such as workload and contract types. They contend that the majority of universities are not affected by the industrial action, and even at the impacted institutions, less than 2% of students will be unable to graduate.

For the students caught in the middle of this ongoing disagreement, the confusion and emotional distress caused by the graduation delays are palpable. Some students are considering legal action against universities, citing breach of contract. The financial investment made by students, particularly international students, adds to their frustration, as they question the value of their education amidst these challenges.

As the labor dispute rages on, it remains to be seen when a resolution will be reached. In the meantime, students like Hafsa Yusuf and Saja Altamimi eagerly await their opportunity to finally don their graduation gowns and celebrate their accomplishments, hoping that their degrees will soon be awarded.