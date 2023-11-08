Lebanese Army Deploys in Tense Aftermath of Hezbollah Truck Incident

In the aftermath of an incident involving a Hezbollah truck carrying ammunition that overturned in the Christian town of Kahaleh, the Lebanese army has deployed approximately 10 vehicles in the area. This action comes after a deadly shootout between Hezbollah members and residents, which has heightened tensions in the region.

The incident occurred when the Hezbollah truck turned over on a bend along a major highway connecting Beirut to the Bekaa Valley and Syria. Concerns arose when residents surrounded the truck, demanding to know its contents. On Thursday, the Lebanese army confirmed that the truck was indeed carrying ammunition.

Accusations have been exchanged between both sides regarding who initiated the shootout, resulting in the death of a Hezbollah member and a Christian resident. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Lebanese army has taken on the role of calming tensions, with representatives from Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces acknowledging their efforts.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, who fear that similar trucks may have been passing through the area regularly. One lawmaker from the Aley region expressed the sentiment of a ticking time bomb, underscoring the urgent need to address the potential risks associated with these transportation routes.

In response to the incident, the Lebanese army has stated that the truckload has been transferred to a military center and an investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the authorities. Hezbollah has accused local militias of attacking the truck’s crew, leading to an exchange of fire, while the local office of the Lebanese Forces has accused the accompanying fighters of firing at civilians.

This incident has brought attention to the fact that Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction that has retained its weapons following the civil war. As tensions remain high, the funeral of the Hezbollah member who was killed in the clash is scheduled to take place. Supportive social media posts have showcased images of the deceased member in military attire in Syria, where Hezbollah has been involved in the conflict supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

This incident follows a previous incident in August 2021 when enraged residents of a mainly Druze village in southern Lebanon intercepted a truck carrying a rocket launcher used by Hezbollah in an attack on Israel. They accused Hezbollah of endangering civilian lives. These incidents highlight the complex challenges facing Lebanon as it navigates political divisions and security concerns.