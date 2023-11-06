Army Vehicles Deployed in Christian Town Following Incident Involving Hezbollah Truck

Approximately 10 army vehicles were deployed in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon, after an incident involving a Hezbollah truck carrying ammunition. The truck had overturned while maneuvering a tight bend on a major highway that connects Beirut to the Bekaa Valley and Syria. Concerned residents gathered around the truck, demanding to know its contents, prompting tensions to escalate between members of Hezbollah and local residents.

The Lebanese army took control of the situation and deployed military vehicles in an attempt to contain the growing tensions. Both Hezbollah and local residents accused each other of instigating the deadly shootout that occurred prior to the army’s intervention, resulting in the death of a Hezbollah member and a Christian resident.

Amidst the ongoing tensions, efforts were made to ease the situation by the army, as reported by representatives from Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces (LF), a Christian faction with a political presence in the Kahaleh area.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding the potential dangers posed by similar trucks passing through the same route. Many are questioning the potential risks associated with the transportation of such volatile cargo, emphasizing the need for tighter security measures in the area.

The Lebanese army released a statement confirming that the truckload had been transported to a military facility, and an investigation under the authorities’ supervision had commenced. The truck crew allegedly faced an attack from local militias, according to Hezbollah’s claims, while the LF’s local office accused the accompanying fighters of opening fire on civilians.

Hezbollah, a faction backed by Iran, is the only Lebanese group that possesses official weapons since the end of the civil war in 1990. The incident highlights the fragile balance between the different factions in Lebanon and the ongoing tensions that exist within the country.

As the situation continues to unfold, the funeral for Ahmad Ali Kassas, the Hezbollah member who lost his life during the clashes in Kahaleh, was scheduled to be held on Thursday. Supporters of Hezbollah took to social media, sharing images of Kassas in military attire in Syria, where the group has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the conflict against the Syrian opposition.

This incident in Kahaleh recalls a previous occurrence in August 2021, where angry residents in a predominantly Druze village halted a Hezbollah truck carrying a rocket launcher used in an attack on Israel. In that instance, residents accused Hezbollah of jeopardizing civilian lives with their actions.