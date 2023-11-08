Escalating Clashes in Lebanon’s Palestinian Refugee Camp Threaten Regional Stability

In an escalating conflict that has left dozens dead and wounded, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ein el-Hilweh, near the southern port city of Sidon, remains engulfed in violence between Palestinian factions. The situation has prompted a call from the caretaker Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati, to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, urging an immediate end to the fighting. Mikati highlighted the flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and expressed concern about the impact on the local population.

The clashes primarily involve Abbas’ Fatah party and Islamist groups Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim. Tensions reached a boiling point after a Fatah military general was allegedly gunned down by the Islamist groups. These clashes are seen as an attempt to undermine Fatah’s presence and transform the camp into a stronghold for militants or terrorists.

The violence in Ein el-Hilweh has resulted in the displacement of thousands of people, with many seeking refuge in nearby mosques and schools. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has expressed concern about the humanitarian situation and the inability to deliver much-needed aid to the affected individuals. The agency’s staff, some of whom reside in the camp, have also faced personal risks during the clashes.

If the conflict continues unabated, it has the potential to spill over beyond the camp’s borders, affecting the wider population of Sidon. Recent incidents have already included rocket-propelled grenades and gunshots hitting residential areas of the city. The prospect of further escalation poses a significant threat to regional stability and calls for immediate intervention.

Lebanese soldiers have historically refrained from entering Palestinian camps. The absence of direct targeting of the army by the conflicting groups diminishes the likelihood of military intervention. However, the ongoing violence and its impact on Lebanese territory could eventually necessitate army involvement to restore order and protect civilians.

Efforts are being made by Palestinian factions within the camp to investigate the killing of the Fatah military general and bring the perpetrators to justice through the Lebanese judiciary system. The outcome of this investigation could have profound implications for future stability and reconciliation within the camp.

The international community must also play a role in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict, working closely with Lebanese authorities and Palestinian leaders. Failure to address the underlying grievances and political dynamics behind these clashes could perpetuate a cycle of violence and harm the prospects for a just and lasting peace in the region.