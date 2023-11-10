New Title: Crisis in Lebanon’s Largest Palestinian Refugee Camp Raises Urgent Concerns

Lebanon is facing a critical situation as clashes between Palestinian factions at the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp have escalated, resulting in the loss of lives, injuries, and the displacement of thousands. The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, has warned that the Lebanese army may intervene if the violence persists, citing it as a direct violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

In an urgent phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Mikati expressed his concerns and urged the Palestinian Authority to take immediate action to halt the hostilities. Stressing that the clashes were unacceptable and a cause for distress for the Lebanese people, Mikati highlighted the long-standing support that the people of Lebanon have shown towards Palestinians.

The recent wave of fighting near the southern port city of Sidon has been a cause for grave concern. Abbas’s Fatah party has accused armed groups, namely Jund al-Sham and Shabab al-Muslim, of assassinating a Fatah military general within the camp. As a result, the residents of Ein el-Hilweh have sought refuge in nearby mosques and schools, lamenting the extensive disruptions to their daily lives.

Furthermore, the violence has led to the closure of stores and roads, leaving many individuals trapped and unable to go about their normal activities. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported that approximately 600 displaced individuals from the camp have sought shelter in two of their schools in Sidon and a nearby camp called Mieh Mieh. However, due to the ongoing clashes, the agency has been unable to provide the necessary assistance to those affected.

While a ceasefire agreement was initially reached on Monday, the armed groups involved broke the agreement by attacking one of Fatah’s centers within the camp. Fatah’s regional leader, Maher Shabaita, has accused these groups of attempting to destroy the camp and turn it into a haven for militants or even terrorists. In response, Palestinian factions within Ein el-Hilweh have formed an investigative committee to identify those responsible for the assassination and hand them over for trial by the Lebanese judiciary.

Ein el-Hilweh, established in Lebanon in 1948 to accommodate Palestinian refugees following the creation of Israel, is one of 12 refugee camps in the country. Historically, the Lebanese army has refrained from entering the camps since a 1969 agreement with the Palestine Liberation Organization. However, recent events have reignited discussions among Lebanese officials about the need for increased security measures within the camps.

The clashes in Ein el-Hilweh highlight the longstanding challenges faced by Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, with bouts of violence erupting periodically over the years. This cycle of violence has not only affected the Palestinian factions but has also led to confrontations with Lebanese forces. The situation is of utmost importance as it has the potential to destabilize the region further.

FAQ

1. What is the current situation in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp?

The Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp is currently experiencing clashes between Palestinian factions, resulting in casualties, injuries, and the displacement of thousands of people.

2. What is the response of the Lebanese government?

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has warned that the Lebanese army may intervene if the violence persists, citing it as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

3. How are the Palestinians affected by the clashes?

The violence has forced many residents of Ein el-Hilweh to seek refuge in nearby mosques and schools. Stores and roads have been closed, leaving people trapped and unable to carry out their daily activities.

4. How is the United Nations responding to the crisis?

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has provided shelter for approximately 600 displaced individuals in Sidon and Mieh Mieh camps. However, due to the ongoing clashes, the agency has been unable to deliver much-needed assistance.

5. What are the underlying causes of the clashes?

The clashes were sparked by the assassination of a Fatah military general by armed groups within the camp. The groups’ actions have been condemned as an attempt to transform the camp into a hub for militants or terrorists.

6. What measures are being taken to address the situation?

Palestinian factions within Ein el-Hilweh have formed an investigative committee to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the assassination. Additionally, discussions have emerged among Lebanese officials about the need for increased security measures within the camps.

