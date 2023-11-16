New Title: Escalation at the Lebanon-Israel Border: A Delicate Balance Hangs in the Air

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched a series of attacks on Israeli positions along the border, triggering a swift response from Israel, just a day before the anticipated speech of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The group claimed to have targeted multiple military positions simultaneously using guided missiles, artillery shelling, and other weapons.

In retaliation, Israel conducted a comprehensive assault on Hezbollah targets, utilizing warplanes, helicopters, and artillery fire. The exchange of fire escalated with rocket attacks from the Lebanese section of Hamas’s armed wing, injuring two individuals in the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the border.

The hostility between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has intensified along the Israel-Lebanon border since the beginning of the war. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza and more than 1,400 individuals in Israel, with the majority of Israeli casualties occurring during the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is expected to deliver a highly anticipated speech on Friday, marking his first public address since the outbreak of the war. The speech carries immense significance for the Lebanese population, who have been living in a state of anxiety, fearing the possibility of a catastrophic escalation. Many view Nasrallah’s remarks as an indication of the future course of action.

Beyond Lebanon, Nasrallah’s speech will be closely monitored by the international community. He holds a prominent position as a leading voice in the informal alliance known as the “Axis of Resistance,” spearheaded by Iran. This alliance aims to counter the influence of the United States and Israel, drawing support from various groups such as Shia Muslim Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthis.

The situation at the Lebanon-Israel border has caught the attention of global leaders. During a visit to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed concerns about the possibility of a war between Lebanon and Israel. He emphasized the potential for significant escalations impacting the entire region.

While the White House acknowledges the attacks on Israeli forces by Hezbollah, national security spokesperson John Kirby stated that there is currently no clear indication of Hezbollah’s readiness to engage in a full-scale conflict. However, tensions remain high as Hezbollah claims to have downed an Israeli drone using a surface-to-air missile, the second such claim in recent days.

The ongoing hostilities have taken a toll on both sides. Lebanon’s army confirmed the retrieval of two shepherds’ bodies, who were killed by Israeli fire, bringing the total death toll in Lebanon to 66. Among those killed, the majority have been Hezbollah fighters, but the count also includes seven civilians, including a journalist. On the Israeli side, nine individuals, comprising eight soldiers and one civilian, have lost their lives.