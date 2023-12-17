Explosive Incident at Lebanese Border: IDF Soldier Martyred

In a tragic incident at the northern border with Lebanon, Master Sergeant (res) Yehezkel Azaria, a dedicated fighter in the 129th Battalion, lost his life after an unmanned aerial vehicle breached Israeli territory, causing an explosion. The 53-year-old soldier from Petah Tikva succumbed to his injuries in the Margaliot area near Lebanon. Two other soldiers were also wounded during the incident.

The IDF immediately responded to the intrusion by shooting down one of the two drones that penetrated Israeli airspace. The second drone crashed, resulting in a fire. Alarms blared in northern Israel, signaling the violation of their airspace. The Upper Galilee Regional Council later confirmed the presence of a drone in Israel’s Hula Valley region.

To address the threat posed by the drones, Israeli war planes were deployed to emit smoke trails above the Lebanon border. The IDF’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the infiltrating drone from Lebanon, while the second drone was discovered in the Margaliot area.

In the aftermath of the incident, the IDF took action by launching artillery fire at targets within Lebanese territory. Rocket launch sites and military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah militant group were among the targets hit by Israeli airstrikes. Furthermore, the IDF struck two suspicious individuals operating in a known Hezbollah launch site.

The IDF reported that on the previous day, its aircraft and artillery destroyed several Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. The military also identified a number of rocket launches originating from Lebanon and intercepted some of them. It is important to note that IDF air defense systems do not target rockets with trajectories indicating impact in unpopulated areas.

In a separate incident, a drone originating from Lebanon fell near an IDF post, situated close to the Israeli border community of Menara. This event further highlighted the ongoing tensions and potential threats near the border with Lebanon.

The IDF has been conducting the “Valuable Time” military exercise in northern Israel, involving both regular and reservist troops. This exercise has been crucial in preparing soldiers for potential combat scenarios in the region. As troops engage in live operational activities, their training enhances readiness for various situations that may arise in the north.

Responding to continued rocket launches from Lebanon, the IDF intensified its offensive. Air force strikes targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure, military sites, and a command center. The IDF also addressed rocket launches from Hezbollah that triggered alarms in the Golan Heights area of Shaba Farms.

Throughout this period, Hamas also resumed launching rockets at the Jerusalem area, maintaining their attacks on southern Israel. However, there has been a noticeable decrease in rocket fire, primarily originating from Rafah in the deep south of Gaza.

