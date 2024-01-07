Lebanon Airport Screens Hacked: A Provocative Act Amidst Rising Tensions

A recent incident at Beirut’s international airport has sparked controversy and deepened the already tense situation between Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and the Israeli military. Hackers targeted the information display screens at the airport, replacing departure and arrival information with a bold message accusing Hezbollah of endangering Lebanon through its actions.

The hacked screens prominently displayed the emblem of a hardline Christian group called Soldiers of God, known for its controversial campaigns against the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon. Another lesser-known group, calling itself The One Who Spoke, was also identified as being involved. These domestic anti-Hezbollah groups seized the opportunity to deliver a scathing message to the militant group, blaming them for risking an all-out war with Israel.

While the Christian group denied any involvement in this act of hacking, the other group celebrated their accomplishment by sharing photos of the hacked screens on social media platforms. The message conveyed not only the concerns of those critical of Hezbollah’s alleged weapon smuggling activities through the airport but also echoed sentiments shared by past critics.

The recent clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been ongoing since October 8, following the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. Both sides have engaged in strikes against each other’s bases and positions, escalating tensions in the region. The situation became more volatile when a high-ranking Hamas official and commander, Saleh Arouri, was killed in a southern suburb of Beirut, allegedly due to an Israeli strike.

Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, responded with a speech in which he vowed to retaliate. While denying allegations that the group seeks a full-scale war, Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah is ready to engage in a war “without limits” if Israel were to launch one. As a first response to Arouri’s killing, Hezbollah fired 62 rockets towards an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron.

The potential outbreak of a war in Lebanon has led the country’s government and the international community to take urgent measures to prevent a regional spillover. The concern is that a full-scale conflict could engulf neighboring countries, causing immense instability and humanitarian suffering.

During the hacking incident, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported a brief disruption in baggage inspection procedures. Passengers, observing the hacked screens, took pictures and shared them widely on social media, creating a ripple effect of attention and concern.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Lebanon’s airport has faced such a situation. In the 2006 month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah, the airport suffered heavy bombardment, leading to its temporary closure.

As tensions between Hezbollah and Israel continue to rise, it is crucial for all parties involved to seek diplomatic solutions and avoid actions that further escalate the situation. The international community must play an active role in facilitating dialogue and preventing the outbreak of a devastating conflict.

