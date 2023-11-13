New Protests Erupt Near Middle East Embassies Following Gaza Hospital Attack

Violence and unrest continue to escalate in the Middle East as protests break out near embassies in Beirut, Lebanon and Amman, Jordan. The protests were sparked by a rocket strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have attributed the attack to a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad group based in Gaza.

In Beirut, hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the U.S. Embassy, expressing their anger and frustration over the tragic incident. The protesters, some of whom were supporters of Hezbollah, carried Palestinian flags and voiced their solidarity with the people of Gaza. Tear gas was deployed by security forces in an effort to disperse the crowd, but clashes between protesters and security forces ensued. Rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown, causing a fire near the embassy.

It is worth noting that the protest in Beirut was originally intended to take place in front of the Israeli embassy. However, given that there is no Israeli embassy in Beirut, protesters redirected their grievances towards the U.S. and French embassies due to their perceived support for Israel.

Simultaneously, in Amman, Jordan, dozens of demonstrators attempted to storm the Israeli embassy. They managed to breach a security barrier and move closer to the embassy building itself. In response, embassy security used tear gas to disperse the protesters and prevent further violence.

The attack on the Gaza hospital, known as al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, has left the region in shock and mourning. According to Palestinian authorities, at least 500 people were killed in the strike. The IDF, however, claims that the incident was the result of a failed rocket launch by terrorists in Gaza. Their analysis of operational systems indicated that multiple rockets were fired by terrorists, with one hitting the hospital. Intelligence from various sources points to the Islamic Jihad group as responsible for the failed rocket launch.

– The Israeli embassy in Jordan attempted to barricade itself using police vehicles when protesters attempted to storm the premises. Jordan’s King Abdullah condemned the attack on the Gaza hospital, referring to it as a “massacre” and a “war crime.”

It is essential to remain attentive to the fluid situation in the region and its implications for peace and stability. Investigations and statements from relevant parties will help shed light on the incident and guide future actions.