Lebanese on the Edge: The Worrying Risk of Another Devastating War

Lebanon, a nation scarred by years of conflict and reeling under the weight of an economic crisis, is once again on the brink of another devastating war. The Lebanese people, exhausted and anxious, find themselves glued to their TV screens and constantly checking their phones, desperately trying to gauge whether this time war is inevitable.

The chief concern for many Lebanese is the possibility of becoming the second front in Israel’s ongoing war against its Islamist militant foes. As the world’s attention remains focused on the ground assault against Hamas in Gaza, Israeli forces have declared a closed military zone along Lebanon’s southern border, engaging in skirmishes with Hezbollah, a powerful political and militant group in Lebanon.

While the situation currently appears contained, recent moves by Iran have heightened fears that Hezbollah could be drawn into the conflict. Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that if Israel does not halt its military campaign in Gaza, Hezbollah stands prepared to take action. The potential flashpoint in the Golan Heights, an area occupied by Israel and located southeast of Lebanon, further exacerbates concerns.

To address the escalating situation, the United States has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region, and President Joe Biden has publicly cautioned against external involvement. However, Lebanon’s fractured politics and a non-functioning government have left the country ill-equipped to mitigate the risks it now faces.

The Lebanese people, scarred by memories of the brutal civil war that ravaged the country from 1975 to 1990, know all too well the consequences of sliding back into conflict. They are confronted once again with the possibility of war and the grim reality that their country could be torn apart.

As Lebanese citizens ponder their future, some are considering leaving, joining those who have already fled due to the dire economic conditions. Airlines are also growing hesitant, with Lufthansa temporarily suspending flights to Lebanon.

The uncertainty surrounding Lebanon’s fate hangs heavily in the air. The people pray that Israel heeds the warnings, while the Lebanese government, in its caretaker state, watches helplessly as events unfold. With each passing day, the risk of Lebanon descending into another devastating war looms larger, and the hope for a peaceful resolution grows increasingly tenuous.