In a shocking revelation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine have uncovered a major corruption scandal within the leadership of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. The investigation has exposed their misappropriation of over 62 million hryvnias (approximately US$1.7 million) from the state budget.

During the period of 2020-2022, it was discovered that the owner of a group of companies, in collaboration with the leadership of the State Service, devised an elaborate scheme to embezzle funds allocated for the purchase of hardware and software. The scheme involved the engagement of two controlled companies and the manipulation of procurement processes to secure contracts without open bidding.

Under the pretext of supplying software and services, the State Enterprise Ukrainian Specialised Systems, which is subordinate to the State Special Communications Service, entered into agreements with these companies and transferred a staggering 285 million hryvnias (about US$7.8 million) in 2021-2022. Shockingly, it was revealed that the actual value of the software purchased from a foreign manufacturer amounted to only 223 million hryvnias (approximately US$6.1 million), while the remaining 62 million hryvnias were pocketed by these corrupt officials.

To further conceal their illicit activities, the misappropriated funds were channelled to offshore accounts belonging to the controlled companies. The aim was to legitimize the money and distribute it among the members of the organized group involved in the fraudulent scheme.

So far, six individuals have been identified as suspects in this scandal. They include Yurii Shchyhol, the former Head of the State Special Communications Service, his deputy Viktor Zhora, a CEO and an employee of the state-owned enterprise, as well as the owner of the group of companies who masterminded the entire operation and one of his accomplices. Their actions have not only tarnished the reputation of the Special Communications Service but have also underscored the pervasive corruption issues plaguing Ukraine.

In response to these damning revelations, the Cabinet of Ministers swiftly took action by dismissing Yurii Shchyhol and Viktor Zhora from their positions. Dmytro Makovskyi, the first deputy head of the service, has been appointed as the interim leader of the State Special Communications Service.

This latest scandal serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive anti-corruption measures in Ukraine. The authorities must remain steadfast in their commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency in government institutions. Only through these efforts can Ukraine rebuild public trust and create a more just and accountable society.

