The Leadership Summit Between Venezuela and Guyana Amidst Ongoing Border Dispute

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali are set to meet in a significant bilateral meeting taking place on December 14th. The meeting will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and aims to address the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries.

This diplomatic summit comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Venezuela and Guyana, primarily centered around the Esequibo region. Esequibo, located in Guyana, has become a focal point due to its vast offshore oil and gas reserves. Venezuela has previously threatened to annex the oil-rich territory, causing concerns for Guyana’s territorial integrity.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves confirmed the meeting through a letter. The purpose of the summit, as stated by Venezuela’s government, is to preserve the stability and peace within the Latin America and Caribbean region.

The President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, accepted the invitation to the meeting. However, he made it clear that the land boundary of Guyana is not up for discussion, emphasizing his commitment to protecting his country’s sovereignty.

Efforts from regional blocs such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are underway to mediate and facilitate dialogue between the two parties. These organizations recognize the importance of peaceful resolutions and are actively working towards a peaceful resolution.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also been invited to observe the meeting. In a conversation with President Maduro, he emphasized the significance of dialogue and urged against any unilateral actions that could further escalate the situation.

The ongoing territorial dispute over Esequibo dates back decades, with Venezuela claiming that the Essequibo River should act as a natural border between the two countries. In 2015, ExxonMobil’s discoveries of commercial oil reserves in the offshore area further intensified Venezuela’s desire to assert control over the region.

Recently, there was a public rejection by Venezuelan voters of the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction over the disputed area. This rejection reflects the sentiment of some Venezuelans who support the creation of a separate state within Esequibo.

President Maduro has also proposed the formation of a “Guyana Esequiba” province within Venezuela, further expressing his country’s ambition to incorporate the disputed territory.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that Guyana is the current administrator of the Esequibo region. Since the determination made by an arbitration panel in 1899, which demarcated the territory, Guyana has managed the region, which is home to over two-thirds of its landmass and approximately 125,000 of its citizens.

It is hoped that the upcoming bilateral meeting will provide an opportunity for both Presidents Maduro and Ali to engage in dialogue, discuss their concerns, and seek a mutually beneficial resolution to the border dispute. The international community will closely follow these developments, hopeful for a peaceful and diplomatic solution.

