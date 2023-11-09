In a surprising move, China and Syria have announced the formation of a strategic partnership during the ongoing Asian Games. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Hangzhou, the city hosting the 15-day sports competition. This partnership signifies China’s willingness to support Syria in the face of an unstable international situation and their joint commitment to safeguarding international fairness and justice.

While Western nations view both Xi and Assad as pariahs, China has welcomed them as part of its strategy to enhance global influence and establish an alternative to the current U.S.-led international order. The visit by Assad aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics last year.

The Syrian leader’s presence at the Asian Games opening ceremony will be in the company of other esteemed guests, including the king of Cambodia, the crown prince of Kuwait, and the prime ministers of Nepal, East Timor, and South Korea. This gathering further highlights China’s ambition to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand its network of allies.

During his meeting with Syrian President Assad, President Xi expressed his intention to elevate bilateral relations with Kuwait to new heights. The discussions took place at the picturesque West Lake state guest house in Hangzhou, a renowned tourist destination with a rich cultural history.

Assad’s visit abroad is a rare occurrence, as he seeks ways to break free from international isolation resulting from Syria’s enduring and devastating civil war. One of the key topics of conversation was the possibility of economic assistance from China, a country that could play a significant role in Syria’s future reconstruction.

China’s unwavering support for Assad and the Syrian people was acknowledged by the Syrian leader, who expressed gratitude for China’s backing during times of crisis and suffering. China has consistently used its veto power on the U.N. Security Council to block resolutions against the Syrian government.

Xi reiterated China’s commitment to opposing external interference and unilateral bullying in Syria, emphasizing the importance of a political solution led and owned by the Syrian people themselves.

As the Asian Games continue to captivate audiences worldwide, the event has not been without controversy. A diplomatic dispute arose between China and India when three Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, a territory claimed by China, refused to accept visas stapled to their passports. This incident serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics that often manifest during international sporting events.

While the Asian Games serve as a platform for athletic competition, they also present an opportunity for nations to strengthen diplomatic ties and showcase their growing influence on the global stage. With China and Syria’s newfound partnership, the world must prepare for potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape and the impact it may have on the existing international order.