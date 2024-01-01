Sudan’s RSF Leader Undertakes Rare Diplomatic Visit to Ethiopia Amid Ongoing Conflict

Exploring Diplomatic Solutions for Sudan’s War

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemedti,” the leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), recently embarked on a rare foreign trip, visiting neighboring Ethiopia. His visit comes as the RSF continues to engage in armed conflict with Sudan’s army.

Hemedti arrived in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, marking the second leg of his first public foreign trip since the war erupted in mid-April. The purpose of his visit was to discuss potential avenues for ending the ongoing conflict between the RSF and Sudan’s army.

Prior to his meeting in Ethiopia, Hemedti had already held discussions with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the latter’s residence. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also received the RSF leader and his delegation for talks focused on achieving peace and stability in Sudan. The leaders were seen gathered around a restaurant table, as shared images portrayed.

The RSF, under Hemedti’s leadership, recently managed to capture the second-largest city in Sudan, Wad Madani. This city formerly served as a refuge for hundreds of thousands of individuals displaced by the eight-month-long war.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Hemedti emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the conflict. In a post, he shared pictures of his arrival and meeting with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, expressing his concerns about the historical crisis in Sudan and the significant hardships faced by the Sudanese people.

Failed Negotiations and Accusations of Human Rights Violations

Attempts by the United States and Saudi Arabia to mediate talks between the conflicting parties have proven unsuccessful thus far. The war has resulted in the loss of more than 12,000 lives and forced over seven million people to flee their homes. Furthermore, Human Rights Watch has accused the RSF of committing mass ethnic killings in Darfur.

UAE: A Key Ally in the Conflict

Notably, Hemedti’s visit to Uganda and Ethiopia was facilitated by an aircraft belonging to Royal Jet, an airline based in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has long been a significant foreign ally to the RSF, providing essential support even before the current conflict. In November, the UAE faced allegations of backing the RSF and channeling supplies through countries like Uganda. The UAE, however, officially stated that it supports diplomatic dialogue and the resolution of the conflict, while Uganda denied the allegations made against it.

Upcoming Plans and Seeking Regional Support

According to sources close to the RSF, Hemedti is scheduled to visit Kenya in his diplomatic efforts. There, he aims to rally support from member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which represents eight East African countries. The goal of this visit is to seek a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan’s armed forces, in Djibouti. IGAD has been actively involved in attempting to bring al-Burhan and Hemedti together since the onset of the conflict.

Accusations of War Crimes

It is crucial to note that both sides involved in Sudan’s war have faced allegations of committing war crimes. The situation remains highly complex and requires the concerted efforts of regional and international stakeholders to find a lasting solution that prioritizes the well-being of the Sudanese people.

