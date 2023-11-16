US Military Veterans Launch Mission to Assist Americans in Israel amidst Government Failure

A team of dedicated US military veterans, led by Bryan Stern, has embarked on a noble mission to rescue American citizens trapped in Israel, blaming the Biden administration for its failure to protect its own people in dangerous situations. This initiative, named Project DYNAMO, was established by Stern following the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left many US passport holders stranded. Stern’s squad, comprising special operations and intelligence community veterans, along with civilian volunteers, aims to help individuals caught in Palestinian territories, as well as those navigating through Gaza and Lebanon.

With the Biden government’s apparent lack of intervention, Project DYNAMO has taken it upon themselves to fill the void left by the military and foreign response. Stern voiced his frustration, stating, “We don’t leave our people behind, ever, ever.” It is this principle that drives their determination to assist American citizens, even if it means facing dangerous situations. However, Stern emphasized that if the military were to intervene, his team would gladly step aside and let them take charge.

The failure of the US government to protect its citizens has not gone unnoticed by terrorists. Stern expressed his concern, stating that Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the deaths of numerous Americans, perceives the US as weak and laughs at its inability to provide adequate protection. Project DYNAMO’s leader believes that by taking direct action, they can restore the sense of fear and respect that the US military once commanded.

As the number of Americans seeking assistance continues to grow, Stern’s squad remains committed to their mission. They have already received numerous requests for help, highlighting the urgency of their efforts. Project DYNAMO prides itself on being a professional rescue organization, recognized by the Israeli government. While the exact details of their collaboration remain undisclosed, Stern assured that they are a capable and committed team.

Through their intervention, Project DYNAMO aims to demonstrate the importance of being American and the need to support fellow citizens in times of crisis. Rather than being mere spectators, they believe in taking action and fulfilling the moral obligation to protect their own. As they carry out their rescue operations in Israel, their hope is to inspire a stronger sense of unity and resilience within the American community.