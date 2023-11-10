Leader of Hezbollah Holds Talks with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Representatives

Beirut (AP) – In a significant development, the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, recently met with senior members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Beirut. The meeting brought together three influential anti-Israel militant groups during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Syria, reports from state media suggest that an Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in Aleppo, causing damage to the runway and rendering it unusable. Israel has not yet commented on the reported incident.

According to a statement released after the meeting, Nasrallah, Saleh al-Arouri of Hamas, and Ziad al-Nakhleh of Islamic Jihad agreed on the next steps to be taken by the Iran-backed militant groups at this “sensitive stage” in the Middle East. The primary goal of the meeting was to achieve “a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine” and put an end to Israel’s “treacherous and brutal aggression against our oppressed and steadfast people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

While no further details were provided, it is worth noting that the meeting took place as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its third week. The conflict, which began with Hamas’ incursion into Israel and claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis, has resulted in the death of more than 5,700 Palestinians in Gaza.

The escalating death toll in Gaza has also led to increasing tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah members have been engaging in exchanges of fire with Israeli troops since Hamas’ attack on Israel. Thus far, these incidents have been confined to a handful of border towns and military positions on both sides. The Lebanese army soldiers and UN peacekeeping forces have been heavily deployed in response.

Hezbollah has reported several casualties among its fighters, while the Israeli military has also acknowledged losses. Nasrallah has yet to publicly comment on the Gaza war and the clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border. However, other high-ranking Hezbollah officials have warned against Israel’s planned ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Israeli officials have stated that they will respond aggressively to any cross-border attack by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to Israeli troops along the Lebanon border, declared that they would cripple Hezbollah with a force that it cannot even imagine, and the consequences would be devastating for both the group and Lebanon itself.

Despite the dangers, Lebanon’s caretaker government, along with regional and international figures, is working hard to keep the country out of the war. Lebanon previously experienced a month-long war with Israel in 2006, which ended in a tense stalemate. Israel considers Hezbollah, backed by Iran, as its most significant threat, with an estimation of approximately 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Regarding the reported airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, the state-run SANA news agency mentioned that an unnamed military official claimed the attack originated from the west, over the Mediterranean Sea near Lattakia. The report did not provide details on any casualties.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth time Israel targeted Aleppo airport since the beginning of the current Israel-Hamas war. The initial attack occurred on October 12, damaging both the Aleppo and Damascus international airports. The Aleppo airport has since undergone repairs.

Israel’s motive behind targeting airports and sea ports in government-held parts of Syria seems to be preventing arms shipments from Iran to Tehran-backed militants, including Hezbollah. Thousands of fighters supported by Iran from various regions have joined Syria’s 12-year civil war, tipping the balance in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Israel has conducted numerous similar airstrikes in recent years, targeting airports in Damascus and Aleppo, but seldom acknowledges or discusses these operations.

FAQs

Q: Who is Hassan Nasrallah?

A: Hassan Nasrallah is the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, an influential Shiite Muslim organization known for its anti-Israel stance.

Q: What are Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by some countries. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is another militant group that operates in the Palestinian territories and shares similar objectives to Hamas.

Q: Why did the meeting take place?

A: The meeting aimed to coordinate the efforts of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the ongoing conflict with Israel and to strategize their next steps.

Q: What is the situation in Gaza?

A: The war between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing for three weeks, resulting in a high number of casualties, primarily among Palestinians in Gaza.

Q: Why is Hezbollah a threat to Israel?

A: Israel considers Hezbollah its most significant threat due to its close ties with Iran and its sizable arsenal of rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Sources:

– URL of the domain

– URL of the domain