The Battle Over Trademarking a Controversial Slogan: Understanding the Stakes

In a surprising move that has sparked intense debate and concern, two American lawyers have filed trademark applications for the phrase “From the River to the Sea.” This particular phrase, often chanted during pro-Palestinian protests, has been interpreted by some as a call for the destruction of Israel. The controversial move by Joel Ackerman and Oron Rosenkrantz has raised questions about the implications of trademarking a slogan with such charged political connotations.

While these trademark applications could potentially provide legal grounds for complaints against unauthorized use of the phrase, experts are skeptical about the likelihood of their success. Trademark attorney Fred Tecce believes that obtaining a trademark for this slogan will be an arduous task, citing the need for the mark to be associated with a common source. Consumers, according to Tecce, are unlikely to associate this phrase with the applicants, making it difficult to enforce the trademark.

Furthermore, trademark law is typically focused on commercial speech, which is considered the lowest form of free speech. A call to violence, as some argue this phrase represents, is unlikely to meet the standards required for trademark protection. Ultimately, obtaining a U.S. registered trademark for a slogan with violent connotations would be highly controversial.

The application process for these trademarks can take up to a year, and by the time the applicants potentially acquire ownership, the public interest and value of the trademark may have drastically diminished. In fact, experts speculate that the true motive behind these trademark applications is to generate publicity, rather than to secure exclusive rights to the slogan.

Critics have also pointed out the potential backlash that the Jewish heritage of the trademark applicants may attract. This aspect could further fuel anti-Israel sentiments and exacerbate tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It remains to be seen how the trademark office will handle these applications. The opposition period allows for challenges to the registration of the mark, opening the possibility that neither lawyer will achieve ownership. Regardless, the controversy surrounding these trademark applications highlights the complex intersection of intellectual property rights and political discourse.

FAQs:

What does it mean to trademark a slogan? Trademarking a slogan involves securing exclusive rights to its usage, preventing others from using the same or similar phrase for commercial purposes. Why is the “From the River to the Sea” slogan considered controversial? The phrase is seen by some as a call for the elimination of Israel, while its supporters argue it is a non-violent expression of support for the Palestinian cause. What are the chances of these trademark applications being successful? Legal experts believe that obtaining a trademark for this particular slogan will face significant obstacles, including the need to prove a common source and the potential violation of free speech principles. Is trademark law more powerful than freedom of speech? In some cases, trademark law can supersede freedom of speech, especially when it pertains to commercial speech. However, trademarking a phrase associated with violence raises complex legal and ethical questions.

Sources: