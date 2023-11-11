Mass Arrests in Ethiopia: Ethnic Amharas Targeted in Unrest

Amidst deadly unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been subjected to mass arrests in the country’s capital, according to lawyers and witnesses. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has voiced concerns about the arrests, particularly highlighting that individuals of ethnic Amhara origin are being disproportionately targeted.

The mass arrests come after local militia fighters, known as Fano, took control of major towns in Amhara. Although the military has since regained control, the Fano, who previously fought alongside Ethiopian military forces in the neighboring Tigray region, have refused to disband following a peace deal in November. The situation has prompted Ethiopia’s Cabinet to declare a state of emergency in Amhara.

Under the state of emergency, authorities have been granted powers to arrest suspects without a warrant, conduct searches, and impose curfews. These extraordinary measures, introduced to restore order in the country, have resulted in widespread arrests of civilians, particularly those of ethnic Amhara origin.

Lawyers familiar with the situation have revealed that the emergency measures are not limited to Amhara, but also extend to the capital, Addis Ababa. Suspects have been taken into custody and held at various places, including police stations, schools, and makeshift detention centers. Visits to these locations have uncovered the presence of a significant number of individuals detained by law enforcement.

One man, who identifies as an ethnic Amhara, recounted his arrest by plainclothes police officers who overheard his phone conversation discussing the recent unrest. Despite being held at a school with hundreds of others, he was eventually released without any charges. Similarly, another man’s brother was arrested in Addis Ababa prior to the state of emergency declaration and has since been detained at a school along with several hundred others. The majority of detainees appear to be young boys.

Responding to the situation, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has called on federal authorities to halt the mass detentions. The commission has also urged that the state of emergency be limited to one month and be specific to the areas directly affected by the unrest in order to prevent its indiscriminate application across the entire country.

It is important to note that the federal government has disputed reports of mass arrests, claiming that only 23 people have been taken into custody in Addis Ababa under the state of emergency. However, doubts have been raised regarding the accuracy of this figure, with concerns that individuals who should be immune from arrest, such as opposition lawmakers, have also been detained.

As the situation unfolds, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission continues to document the extent of the unrest, reporting heavy fighting, civilian casualties, and property damage in the Amhara region. The commission has underlined the importance of addressing the specific areas affected by the unrest rather than implementing the state of emergency nationwide.

