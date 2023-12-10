“Challenging Discrimination: Muslim Arab American Teacher Placed on Leave for Controversial Email Signature”

In a recent incident, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland. The teacher, Hajur El-Haggan, was placed on administrative leave by the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for including a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights in her email signature.

The phrase in question, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” signifies a call for Palestinian freedom, dignity, and self-determination. It emphasizes the desire for Palestinians to have the ability to exist and move freely within the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. However, this phrase has been criticized by mainstream Jewish groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League, who claim it to be antisemitic and a rallying cry used by anti-Israel voices.

The controversy surrounding this phrase has intensified due to its use at pro-Palestinian rallies during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. Some US House members have also faced criticism for supporting the slogan.

MCPS, in its policy for email best practices, asks employees to maintain professional email signatures and refrain from including special quotations or sayings. El-Haggan was informed that her signature violated this policy. However, the discrimination complaint argues that this policy has not been enforced consistently, as other teachers at the school were found to have political and social justice quotes and links in their signatures without receiving any disciplinary action.

The complaint filed by CAIR includes evidence of other email signatures from teachers at the school that support various causes like Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights. This raises questions about the differential treatment El-Haggan faced based on her Muslim and Arab identity.

El-Haggan, during a news conference, expressed her willingness to remove the controversial phrase from her signature, but the county denied her offer and her administrative leave remained in effect. Even after 18 days, the county has not reached out to her, as promised.

MCPS has stated that El-Haggan remains on administrative leave pending an investigation and describes the situation as a personnel matter. The delay in resolving the issue and the lack of communication from the county have further fueled concerns about discrimination.

El-Haggan, at the news conference, spoke passionately about her identity as a Muslim and Arab, and how it is intricately connected to her support for Palestinian peace and freedom. She emphasized the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack resulting in the loss of many Palestinian lives.

Pro-Palestinian organizations have rallied behind El-Haggan, expressing solidarity with her and criticizing the discrimination she has faced. They question why support for Palestinian lives is deemed more controversial than support for Black lives, Jewish lives, or women’s lives.

El-Haggan’s administration team, co-workers, and school have shown their support for her, highlighting that the discrimination she faces is coming from the county rather than within the school community. She deeply values her role as an educator and feels a sense of heartbreak every moment she cannot be in the classroom, supporting her students.

The discrimination complaint filed by CAIR brings attention to the need for consistent enforcement of policies and the importance of addressing discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, and political beliefs. This case serves as a reminder that inclusivity and respect for diverse perspectives are essential in educational environments.