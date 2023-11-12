Lawmakers Call on Biden Administration to Address Support for Hamas on College Campuses

In a recent letter authored by Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan and signed by 43 other lawmakers, the attention has been brought to a concerning issue on college campuses across the United States – the manifestation of support for Hamas terrorists. These lawmakers are urging Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take immediate action to protect Jewish students who have been facing escalating anti-Semitic incidents amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The letter highlights the fact that many student groups have openly condoned and even celebrated the recent terror attack, which can only be described as a modern-day pogrom. Visual advertisements using a paraglider have been employed by some student groups, symbolizing their unequivocal support for the despicable tactics employed by Hamas – a recognized terrorist organization. The letter also emphasizes President Biden’s own statement that Hamas’s stated purpose is to kill Jews.

It is this stark reality that has prompted the call for action. Lawmakers are questioning the silence of universities on this matter, especially in light of their claims of being inclusive and tolerant institutions. While colleges have been quick to express their opinions on various social issues, they seem to have turned a blind eye to the rising anti-Semitism on their campuses. This issue demands the attention and intervention of the Biden administration to protect Jewish students and investigate why these college campuses have become hotbeds for anti-Semitism.

The sentiment in support of Hamas has been observed at various universities across the country. For instance, the group “Cornell Students for Justice in Palestine” introduced an anti-Israel resolution to the student government, justifying the Hamas terror attack and advocating for Palestinians’ right to “resistance by any means necessary.” While the resolution failed to pass, it sheds light on the dangerous rhetoric being promoted on campuses.

Additionally, Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at multiple universities have released statements claiming that Israel is not the victim and that Hamas is fighting for liberation. These statements reflect a deeply rooted bias and a distortion of the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Amid this growing support for Hamas, it is important to remember the gravity of the situation. Last week, a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people in Israel, including 25 Americans. The attack also led to the kidnapping of over 100 individuals, including some Americans. These alarming events demonstrate the urgent need for the Biden administration to address the rise of pro-Hamas sentiments on college campuses.

As of now, there has been no comment from Secretary Cardona’s office. However, it is crucial for the Department of Education to respond swiftly and take appropriate measures to protect the safety and well-being of Jewish students on college campuses.

