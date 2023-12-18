Lawmakers Struggle to Reach Agreement on Border Security and Ukraine Funding

In the ongoing negotiations over border security and Ukraine funding, lawmakers have faced challenges in finalizing an agreement before Christmas. The main point of contention has been the Republicans’ demand for border reform as a prerequisite for passing aid to Ukraine. Despite efforts to reach a deal, it appears unlikely that a resolution will be reached in time for the holiday season.

Lead negotiators Senator James Lankford, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Krysten Sinema have been engaged in talks over the weekend with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Their aim has been to develop a comprehensive border framework that satisfies both parties. However, as of now, no written proposal has been reached.

One of the major obstacles in these negotiations is the complex nature of immigration law in the United States. Senator Sinema highlighted this complexity, emphasizing the need to get it right and avoid unintended consequences. The fear is that a mistake in the legislation could lead to years of litigation and unintended changes to the law.

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Murphy expressed concerns about the rushed nature of the negotiations. He stated that no one will be voting on the proposal until they have had sufficient time to review its text. Republican lawmakers have echoed this sentiment, warning against a rushed vote. They are unwilling to support a deal made without proper deliberation.

In response to the concerns raised by GOP lawmakers, 15 Republican senators have called for a conference meeting to discuss what they view as the rushed and secretive negotiations with Democrats. They have requested that the meeting take place in early January when Congress reconvenes after the holiday break.

While it remains unclear whether a vote on the package’s “shell” will be reconsidered, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed doubts about the success of the legislation without sufficient time for review. Senator Lankford has also suggested that if a deal cannot be reached quickly, negotiations may be postponed until the new year.

The slow progress in negotiations has led to frustrations from both sides. Senator Lankford criticized the White House for their slow response in coming to the table and working through the issues. He stressed the importance of a functioning border security system and the need to manage the border effectively.

Even if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brings a procedural vote to move the package forward, it is expected that GOP senators will block its advancement. The legislation requires 60 votes to pass in the Senate, and it will then need to clear the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated his reluctance to rush a deal before Christmas.

These negotiations have been further complicated by Republicans’ insistence on tying Ukraine aid to strict border security measures. They have demanded measures such as immediate screenings for asylum processing, increased detention beds, and faster expulsions for illegal entrants. The Biden administration has been engaging in talks with senators to find a possible compromise that satisfies both sides.

While the outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain, it is clear that lawmakers face significant challenges in reaching an agreement on both border security and Ukraine funding. The complexity of immigration law, the need for sufficient review time, and differences in priorities between Democrats and Republicans all contribute to the difficulties faced in finding a resolution.