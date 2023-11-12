A Fresh Perspective on Lavra House: Blurring the Boundaries Between Inside and Outside

Innovative architecture has the power to create a unique relationship between space and client. This sentiment is perfectly captured in the design of Lavra House by architect Ricardo Azevedo. Unlike traditional approaches, Azevedo drew the project directly at the site, allowing for a seamless transition from concept to execution without any intermediary stages.

The success of this approach can be attributed to the strong rapport between the architect and the client, who shared an unspoken understanding throughout the project. This relationship fostered a sense of complete freedom in the design process. As Azevedo explains, “The best results happen when someone trusts in us. It’s hard because designing is predicting the future. Here we had total freedom, only the time frame and the fact that we were building simultaneously could restrain us.”

The evolution of Lavra House was driven by the resolution of problems identified in a thorough analysis of the existing structure. The house, which dated back to the 1980s, lacked architectural value and had a disconnected relationship between the interior and exterior spaces. Azevedo aimed to bridge this gap and create a harmonious fusion of the two environments. The concept of the project revolved around the idea of blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, allowing for a seamless integration of the two.

The design of Lavra House is characterized by three distinct volumes that rise above the base: the lobby, the expanded living area, and a new social volume. These volumes maintain a strong connection with the surrounding nature while simultaneously expanding the program and enhancing the connection between inside and outside.

The interior spaces of Lavra House are thoughtfully designed to create sensory experiences that evoke different emotions. Each space is carefully integrated with specific plant species and unique materials to create distinct atmospheres. The social areas, for example, are surrounded by lush tropical greenery and grained marble, creating a vibrant and inviting ambiance.

One cannot ignore the influence of the client, who has a deep appreciation for nature. As Azevedo describes it, “It is the house of a gardener. A man who belongs to the trees, to the cedar, to the maples, to the air breeze. The house can’t contain him. These spaces convert themselves into a house without walls. The garden was a blank space that the client shaped as a sculptor craves a rough stone into a diamond.”

To facilitate the distribution of the house, Azevedo focused on unifying the various program sections while maintaining a sense of order. The suites, strategically located for privacy and tranquility, are balanced with the vibrant living rooms that seamlessly connect to the captivating pool area. Here, different levels and carefully selected materials create a soothing atmosphere enhanced by the sound of a cascading waterfall.

A unique feature of Lavra House is the living room, which transforms into a porch when opened. This innovative design element, a sculpture by Paulo Neves, provides an immersive wine tasting experience with an organic feel. It opens up to the outside garden, blurring the boundaries between the interior and the lush outdoors.

Finally, Azevedo tackled the challenge of capturing a view of the sea, which until now had been absent from the house. Through a carefully planned suite with a balcony and a second-floor addition, Lavra House now offers a stunning view of the horizon. As Azevedo eloquently puts it, “From now on, the house glimpses the sea. The sea was close by, but couldn’t be seen. Now the boats who wait at the Porto de Leixões are the background of a glass wall who opens up into the horizon.”

Lavra House is a testament to the power of visionary architecture and the seamless integration of nature and design. By blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, Ricardo Azevedo has created an immersive living experience that captures the essence of both the client’s aspirations and the surrounding environment.

FAQ

1. What is the concept behind Lavra House?

Lavra House is designed to blur the boundaries between inside and outside, creating a seamless integration of the two environments.

2. How did the architect and client collaborate during the design process?

The architect and client shared a strong rapport, allowing for complete freedom in the design process and a seamless transition from concept to execution.

3. How was the distribution of the house planned?

The distribution of Lavra House was strategically designed to unify all program sections while maintaining a sense of order and balance.

4. What unique features does Lavra House offer?

Lavra House features distinct volumes that rise above the base, creating a strong connection with nature. Additionally, the living room can transform into a porch, providing an immersive wine tasting experience.

5. How does Lavra House capture a view of the sea?

To capture a view of the sea, a suite with a balcony and a second-floor addition were carefully integrated into the design of Lavra House.