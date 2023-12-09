The Increasing Political Pressure on Rishi Sunak

As we approach the holiday season, the world of politics continues to show no signs of slowing down. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, finds himself under mounting pressure due to the ongoing splits and disagreements within the Conservative party.

One key issue that has caused division within the party is the government’s struggle to uphold its promise of “stopping the boats” – a phrase that has become ingrained in the political lexicon. This policy aimed to deter migrants from coming to the UK by proposing that they would be sent to an African country if they attempted to make the journey. However, this plan has encountered several practical and legal hurdles, prompting differing opinions within the party.

Sunak’s attempts to find a solution have not satisfied everyone within his own party. Some members feel that more radical action is necessary, while others believe that his proposed laws go too far. This has left Sunak stranded in the middle, unable to appease both factions. MPs from across the Conservative party are currently deliberating whether to support the plan or not, with some likely to pass it at the initial stage but seek amendments or even reject it after Christmas.

In addition to facing opposition from predictable sources, Sunak has also received criticism from unexpected quarters. Robert Jenrick, a close friend of the Prime Minister and the minister previously responsible for dealing with the migration issue, has resigned and voiced his doubts about the government’s approach. This further complicates the already challenging task of balancing the different factions within the party.

The Conservative party is a diverse collection of various ideological groups, each with its own set of priorities and opinions. Pleasing everyone is an impossible task, as evident from the MP’s humorous descriptions of the different factions. This lack of cohesion and internal divisions has created a contentious atmosphere within the party, making effective leadership and decision-making even more challenging.

Furthermore, the Conservative party is now facing a different kind of opposition. Previously, when Theresa May and Boris Johnson were in charge, they battled against a Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn that was struggling with its own internal divisions. However, the political landscape has changed, and Labour, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, presents a different challenge. The leaked recordings of Greg Hands, a former Conservative chair, reveal that some voters have been put off by the turmoil within the Conservative party. Hands acknowledges that Starmer, unlike Corbyn, does not alienate or frighten people, erasing the fear that previously kept liberal-minded Conservatives from voting for any party other than the Conservatives.

This mounting pressure on Sunak and the wider Conservative party poses a significant challenge. The ability to navigate these complex political dynamics while effectively governing the country is no small feat. As Sunak faces the Covid inquiry and deals with the consequences of a policy gone wrong, his true mettle as a leader will be tested.

