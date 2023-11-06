Latvia Tightens Border Security Amid Rising “Hybrid Threats”

Latvia is taking proactive measures to safeguard its border with Belarus in response to increasing “hybrid threats” faced by the country. The Latvian Defence Minister, Inara Murniece, has authorized the deployment of additional forces to the border following reports of 96 attempted border crossings within a 24-hour period. These actions come as Latvia accuses Belarus of actively encouraging people, including asylum seekers and refugees, to cross its borders.

To address the emerging threats, Latvia has recalled Border Guard officers from their holidays to aid in patrols. The Border Guard has also implemented a ban on vacations to ensure optimal readiness. Acknowledging the involvement of Belarusian authorities in organizing the movement of individuals, Latvia’s Border Guard issued a statement expressing concerns over the escalating situation.

Latvia, with a shared border of approximately 172km (106 miles) with Belarus, holds the neighboring country and President Alexander Lukashenko responsible for intentionally pushing people from crisis-stricken regions towards its borders. This accusatory stance stems from Belarus’s close alliance with Russia and the recent arrival of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, upon President Lukashenko’s invitation.

The concern over “illegal” border crossings extends beyond Latvia, with neighboring European Union members, Lithuania and Poland, expressing similar worries. Both countries have observed an uptick in attempted crossings, primarily involving individuals from the Middle East and Africa. In response, Poland has announced plans to deploy up to 10,000 additional troops along its border with Belarus, aiming to support their border guards.

This is not the first time that Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania have encountered a border crisis. Earlier this year, thousands of individuals from the Middle East and Africa sought to enter Poland from Belarus, prompting a firm response and the eventual repulsion of the influx.

Acknowledging the immediate need for heightened security, Latvia aims to tackle the evolving “hybrid threats” head-on by mobilizing its armed forces and coordinating efforts with international allies. By fortifying its borders, Latvia aims to maintain stability and protect the integrity of its immigration system.