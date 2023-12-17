New Border Security Talks Prompt Latinos to Speak Out Against Biden’s Concessions

In the ongoing discussions surrounding border security, prominent Latino lawmakers are no longer keeping their concerns to themselves. Rather, they have taken a stand against the Biden administration’s concessions in these talks.

Sen. Alex Padilla of California has been actively engaging with administration officials, questioning why the Senate negotiations have neglected to address the issue of providing pathways to citizenship for longtime immigrants without proper legal documentation. Similarly, Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico has been advocating for meetings with high-level White House officials to raise similar arguments.

However, as the talks failed to yield substantial results, these influential lawmakers decided to openly oppose the direction being taken. Padilla emphasizes that reverting to Trump-era policies will not solve the problem but rather exacerbate it. In fact, he personally cautioned President Joe Biden about the potential harm of adopting harmful policies at a recent fundraiser in California.

The Latino senators find themselves in a complex position when it comes to the immigration debate. While President Biden aims to address border issues as part of a larger national security package, their concerns are focused on ensuring that pro-immigration changes, such as granting permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants who arrived as children, are included in the negotiations. These individuals, often referred to as “Dreamers,” were originally meant to be protected under the DREAM Act, which never received approval.

After their conversation with the President, Padilla, Luján, and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey voiced their concerns at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus news conference. They criticized Senate Republicans for using border policy changes as leverage in exchange for aid to Ukraine, and they called out Biden for conceding to these demands, which they argue undermines the United States’ reputation as a welcoming country for immigrants.

Despite assurances from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has promised to include them in the proposal review process, Latino lawmakers have largely been excluded from the core negotiating group. This exclusion prompted a call between the White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, and the Hispanic Caucus, where lawmakers voiced their concerns directly. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was also present during the call.

President Biden is facing pressure from multiple angles. He is under scrutiny for the increasing number of migrants at the border and must address this issue before a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump, who has promised to take far-right immigration measures. Moreover, the border situation is tied to Biden’s foreign policy objective of providing extensive support to Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

The White House and Senate leaders aim to have a framework for the border deal in place by Sunday, in preparation for potential votes in the coming week. Negotiations have included discussions on legalizing young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, but this proposal was quickly dismissed by Republicans.

The complexity of U.S. immigration law has become a significant challenge during negotiations. As Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut describes it, the process is “byzantine.” Getting closer to an agreement brings to light the importance of handling the details correctly, as drafting the text proves to be difficult and arduous.

Both the left and right wings of each party are likely to lose votes due to the bipartisan nature of the negotiating group. Regardless of political affiliations, the situation at the border is considered a crisis. Arizona independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a member of the core negotiating group, highlights the inhumane conditions faced by thousands of individuals in the desert, waiting for days without access to basic necessities.

Immigration advocates have been mobilizing against the proposed changes, drawing comparisons to Trump-era measures. They argue that the proposals undermine the United States’ commitment to accepting those fleeing persecution and do little to deter individuals from embarking on the dangerous journey to the border. Advocates also express concerns that one proposal would send migrants back to Mexico without allowing them to seek asylum in America, potentially exposing them to the dangers posed by cartels in northern Mexico.

Furthermore, advocates point out that when the Trump and Biden administrations previously used expulsion authority on public health grounds during the pandemic, migrants sent back to Mexico frequently attempted to reenter the U.S., with no repercussions. Implementing the proposed policies would also present numerous challenges, such as the need to detain large numbers of migrants at significant cost.

These concerns highlight the need for comprehensive and thoughtful solutions that take into account the complexities of immigration and ensure the protection and well-being of migrants.