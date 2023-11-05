Israel Prepares for Counteroffensive in Gaza City

Israel is making preparations for a widespread counteroffensive attack in Gaza City as tensions continue to escalate. Thousands of Palestinians have already evacuated the area, heeding the warning from Israel’s chief military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. The expected ground assault in northern Gaza is imminent.

The Israeli Defense Forces have announced their readiness for “the next stages of the war,” indicating a strong emphasis on ground operations. Their plans include combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea, and land. The primary focus will be on Gaza City, which is known to be the hub of Hamas activities. Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus highlighted that most of the commanders and infrastructure of Hamas are located in Gaza City.

To pave the way for the counterattack, the Israeli military issued an unprecedented evacuation order affecting over 1 million residents in the northern part of Gaza. This move aims to target Hamas leaders and disrupt their operations. Troops have already taken formation surrounding the Gaza Strip, preparing for the next stage of operations.

During this critical period, the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza is being kept open until a certain time to allow Americans and others with foreign passports to leave. The situation remains tense as Israel’s military escalates its preparations, and concerns are mounting over the imminent ground assault in Gaza City.

With tensions on the rise, the international community is closely monitoring the situation and urging restraint from both sides. The impact of the counteroffensive on civilians and infrastructure is a significant concern, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the world waits anxiously for developments and hopes for a de-escalation of hostilities. The focus now remains on Gaza City, where the Israeli military is poised for a widespread counteroffensive.