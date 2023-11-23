New Developments in Israel-Hamas Conflict and Potential Prisoner Exchange

A highly anticipated swap of Palestinian prisoners by Israel for Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is expected to commence on Friday, according to Tzachi Hanegbi, the director of Israel’s National Security Council. Additionally, there will be a four-day pause in fighting prior to the exchange. While a more specific schedule is yet to be announced, an Israeli official has confirmed the likelihood of the pause starting on Friday.

The impending agreement seeks to secure the release of at least 50 Israeli hostages, including civilian women and children. In return, 150 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli prisons will be freed. As an incentive for further releases beyond the initial group, Israel has expressed its willingness to extend the pause by a day for every additional 10 hostages released.

The prisoner exchange aims to bring back Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and secure the release of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails.

The negotiations are primarily between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization controlling Gaza.

While the specifics of the conditions are not yet known, it is likely that both parties have laid out certain terms and requirements for the exchange to take place.

The four-day pause in fighting, prior to the prisoner swap, will serve as a critical period to ensure the safe movement of individuals involved in the exchange and to establish a conducive environment for the process.

