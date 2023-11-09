Israeli Air Raid Injures Syrian Soldiers in Deir Az Zor

In a recent air raid, Israeli forces inflicted injuries on two Syrian soldiers and caused material damage to military posts in the Deir Az Zor region, according to the Syrian state news agency. The attack occurred late on Monday, with the Israeli enemy launching an air assault on armed forces’ sites near Deir Az Zor. This incident has once again drawn attention to Israel’s long-standing practice of unacknowledged attacks in Syria against Iran-linked targets.

The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three explosions near Iranian-backed armed groups in Deir Az Zor, emphasizing the presence of Iranian militias near the targeted positions. These militias frequently traverse between Iraq and Syria through illegal routes, highlighting the complex dynamics of the conflict in the region.

The Israeli military has a history of conducting airstrikes in Syria as part of its efforts to counter Iran’s growing influence. Since the civil war began in 2011, Israel has been targeting what it perceives as Iran-linked facilities and positions. This reflects Israel’s concerns over Tehran’s support for President Bashar al-Assad during the ongoing conflict.

As tensions persist in the region, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding this latest attack. However, it is worth noting that just last month, Israeli tanks destroyed two structures on the Syrian side of the demarcation line in the Golan Heights.

The Syrian civil war, which initially began as protests against Assad’s rule, has led to a devastating toll on the country. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced. It has become a complex geopolitical battleground, with various foreign powers involved and control of Syria divided among different factions.

As the conflict continues, it remains crucial to seek diplomatic solutions that could help bring stability and alleviate the suffering endured by the Syrian people. International efforts must focus on promoting dialogue and finding a lasting resolution to this protracted crisis.