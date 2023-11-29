Update on Israel-Hamas Conflict: Release of Hostages from Gaza and Impending Combat

In a significant development, two Russian-Israeli citizens, Elena Trupanov, aged 50, and Irina Teti, aged 73, have been released from captivity in Gaza. As the pressure for Israel and Hamas to extend the current pause in fighting mounts, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office made this announcement on Wednesday.

While the pause is scheduled to end on Thursday, Israel anticipates another extension of “another two to three days,” according to an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity with The Washington Post. This aligns with the Biden administration’s desire for Israel to prolong the pause, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized before his trip to Israel and the West Bank.

However, contrary to expectations, the Israeli official clarified that the pause will not lead to a permanent cease-fire. They highlighted that the main goal for Israel remains the removal of Hamas from its rule in Gaza. This assertion underscores the critical nature of Hamas’ control in the region for Israel.

Looking ahead, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff for the Israeli army, has approved plans for the continuation of the fighting in Gaza after the current pause concludes, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday.

As the situation evolves, the following key updates shed light on recent developments:

