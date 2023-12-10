US Urgently Supports Israel Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a move to swiftly address the mounting humanitarian crisis in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Biden administration has implemented an emergency declaration that waves congressional review. This declaration has enabled the expedited sale of tank ammunition and associated equipment worth $106.5 million to Israel.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, rights groups and some Democrats have called for a reevaluation of US support for Israel. Despite this pressure, the Biden administration has remained steadfast in its urgency to aid Israel in its battle against Hamas.

Aid groups have sounded the alarm, warning that the people of Gaza are currently facing the threat of mass starvation. This dire situation has been exacerbated by the United States vetoing a resolution, supported by the majority of the U.N. Security Council, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does the emergency declaration mean?

The emergency declaration allows the Biden administration to bypass the usual congressional review process and expedite the sale of tank ammunition and related equipment to Israel.

Why has the Biden administration faced pressure from rights groups and some Democrats?

As the death toll in Gaza continues to grow, rights groups and some Democrats have expressed concerns about the US’s unwavering support for Israel and have called for a reevaluation of this stance.

Why are aid groups warning of mass starvation in Gaza?

Aid groups are raising the alarm about the prospect of mass starvation in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict and the disruption it has caused to essential services and supplies.

What impact does the US vetoing the resolution have?

The US vetoing the resolution supported by the majority of the U.N. Security Council effectively prevents an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, prolonging the conflict and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.