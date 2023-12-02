Israel Launches Intense Airstrikes on Southern Gaza, Urges Evacuation

Israel has escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, specifically targeting the southern region. In response to an “impasse” in talks with Hamas mediated by Qatar, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has called back its delegation from the country.

The Israeli military has reported hitting more than 50 targets in the Khan Younis area through the use of warplanes. However, Palestinian Civil Defense officials have stated that the strikes have resulted in significant casualties, including the death of at least 60 people, the destruction of multiple apartment buildings, and the potential entrapment of hundreds of residents beneath the rubble.

