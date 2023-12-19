As the death toll continues to rise in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, international criticism of Israel’s offensive has intensified. The situation has prompted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to address the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza, stating that it is not only a “moral duty,” but also a “strategic imperative.” Austin further emphasized the need to uphold the rules of war during his visit to Tel Aviv.

In a recent statement, Austin reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense. However, instead of providing a quote from Austin, it is important to note that his support for Israel’s right to defend itself remains unchanged.

Amidst these escalating tensions, there have been discussions to secure the release of over 100 remaining hostages held by Hamas. Efforts are underway to negotiate a potential deal, aiming to bring an end to this distressing humanitarian situation.

FAQ:

1. What is the Israel-Gaza conflict?

The Israel-Gaza conflict refers to the ongoing territorial dispute between Israel and the Palestinian territory of Gaza Strip.

2. What are the rules of war?

The rules of war, also known as international humanitarian law, provide guidelines for conducting warfare. They aim to protect civilians and limit the impact of armed conflict on non-combatants.

