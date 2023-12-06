New Phase of Israel-Hamas Conflict: IDF Makes Inroads into Gaza Strip

In a dramatic turn of events, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a ground incursion into the southern region of Gaza, marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. This follows a series of airstrikes and ground attacks in the northern parts of the enclave.

Under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the IDF’s southern command, Israeli forces have managed to penetrate deep into the heart of Khan Younis, a significant area in southern Gaza. Additionally, they have also taken control of the Jabalya and Shejaiya regions in the north.

The intensification of the conflict has displaced many Palestinians, particularly those who sought refuge in the south, believing it to be safer than the north. Unfortunately, finding secure places to flee has become increasingly challenging for them.

In a significant diplomatic move, the Biden administration has imposed visa restrictions on individuals it deems “extremist settlers” from Israel and Palestinians who are involved in activities that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank. This step reflects the administration’s commitment to finding a solution to the crisis and promoting a peaceful resolution.

