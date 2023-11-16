President Russell Nelson Urges Members to Embrace the Celestial Mindset, Announces 20 Additional Temples

President Russell M. Nelson, the 99-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered a powerful message during Sunday’s General Conference. In a recorded talk played for the worldwide audience, President Nelson emphasized the importance of adopting a “celestial mindset” in order to lead fulfilling lives on earth and in the eternities.

The core idea behind the celestial mindset is that the choices we make today have lasting consequences for our eternal destiny. President Nelson explained that our choices determine where we will reside in the afterlife, the type of resurrected body we will possess, and the individuals with whom we will spend eternity.

He encouraged members to think celestial, embracing the belief that the Celestial Kingdom, the highest level of heaven in Latter-day Saint theology, is the ultimate goal. To attain this heavenly destination, President Nelson emphasized the significance of temple marriages and the adherence to covenants made in these sacred spaces. Furthermore, he warned against any behaviors or addictions that compromise agency, stressing that obsessions can become barriers to spiritual growth and ultimately distance us from God.

Additionally, President Nelson highlighted the importance of moral purity, specifically addressing the law of chastity. He reinforced the belief that physical intimacy is reserved for married couples, emphasizing that this sacred power should be used responsibly and in alignment with God’s guidelines.

Throughout his message, President Nelson emphasized the need to seek guidance from trustworthy sources, particularly from prophets, seers, and revelators, as well as the promptings of the Holy Ghost. He cautioned against being influenced by those who do not believe and may lead us astray.

In addition to his powerful message, President Nelson announced plans to construct 20 new temples around the world. These temples will be located in various countries, including Samoa, Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Philippines, Japan, and Mongolia. These additions will bring the total number of existing or planned temples to 335, with President Nelson being responsible for announcing nearly half of them.

Overall, President Russell M. Nelson’s message during General Conference encouraged members to shift their focus towards eternal perspectives, adopting a celestial mindset that aligns their present choices with their eternal goals. This approach allows individuals to prioritize their relationship with God and make decisions that will lead them to a heavenly existence.

FAQ

– What is the celestial mindset?

The celestial mindset refers to the belief in the highest heaven, known as the Celestial Kingdom, in Latter-day Saint theology. It entails making choices that align with eternal goals and prioritizing a relationship with God.

– What did President Nelson say about temple marriages?

President Nelson emphasized the significance of temple marriages, stating that only couples sealed in the temple and who uphold their covenants will be together throughout eternity.

– What is the law of chastity?

The law of chastity is a moral guideline that prohibits any sexual relations outside of marriage between a man and a woman. It emphasizes the sacred nature of physical intimacy and upholds the sanctity of marriage.

– How many new temples did President Nelson announce?

President Nelson announced plans for the construction of 20 new temples in various locations around the world.

– How many temples are there currently?

With the addition of the 20 announced temples, there will be a total of 335 existing or planned temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sources:

– [The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints](https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org)

– [Deseret News](https://www.deseret.com)